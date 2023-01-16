Watch: Korutla police foil ATM money heist in movie style in Jagtial

According to the police, four unidentified burglars had broken into the ATM of the State Bank of India in Thandriyal road in Korutla town. They managed to open the ATM using gas cutters and took out five cash boxes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:42 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Jagtial: The Jagtial district police foiled a gang’s attempt to escape with over Rs 19 lakh stolen from an ATM in Korutla town in the wee hours of Sunday.

However, the activity in the ATM triggered an alarm alerting the bank staff, who immediately dialled 100 and called in the police. Korutla SI Satish, who received the call, alerted a Blue Colt patrol team that was near Ilapur.

The patrol team including head constable Medi Rajaiah, constable Gattu Srinivas and driver Madhu swung into action and rushed to the spot within seven minutes.

The thieves, who were shifting the cash boxes into their vehicle when the cops reached the spot, panicked and started the car in an attempt to escape.

Madhu, driving the police vehicle, tried to stop them by ramming the fugitive vehicle from the side, throwing one of the burglars out of the vehicle. Though two constables chased him, he managed to jump into the gang’s car, which had by then managed to move away from the police vehicle. As the gang sped away, they reportedly threw four of the cash boxes out of their vehicle to stop the police from chasing them.

According to the police, the remaining one box with the gang was empty with the cash being strewn all over the road in their attempt to escape. The police collected the cash and recovered the entire stolen amount of Rs 19,00,200 from the spot.

Superintendent of Police Ch Sindhu Sharma congratulated the Korutla police for preventing the theft. She congratulated the head constable Rajaiah, constable Srinivas and driver Madhu.

Jagtial DSP R Prakash has constituted special teams to nab the gang.