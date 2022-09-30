Telangana: Peerzadiguda, Alampur, Korutla bag Swachhata awards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:38 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

(Source: Twitter) Felicitating the winners of the Indian Swachhata League, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, awarded the category of 25k - 50k population for their brilliant stint during the challenge.

Hyderabad: Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) presented awards to Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation (PMC), Alampur and Korutla Municipalities under Indian Swachhata League (ISL)’s Garbage Free Cities initiative at a programme in New Delhi on Friday.

While, Alampur Municipality bagged the award under below 15,000 population category, Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation (PMC) was selected under the 25000 to 50000 population category. Korutla Municipality bagged the award under Special Mention category.

The awards were presented by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore. PMC Mayor Jakka Venkata Reddy and Commissioner Rama Krishan Rao, Alampur Municipal Commissioner S Nityanand and Korutla Municipal Commissioner Mohd Aiaz received the awards.

Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana and other senior officials also participated in the programme.