Watch: Leopard sighted in farm, locals panicked in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:43 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Adilabad: A panicky situation prevailed in Kapparla and surrounding villages in Tamsi mandal after villagers sighted a leopard moving in agriculture fields on Saturday.

Sources said that a farmer Kema Parameshwar spotted the leopard, which was moving in his agriculture field when he was harvesting jowar crop near the village at around 9 am. A driver of the harvester shot video of the animal. The driver and farmers raised a hue and cry following which the leopard scampered away from the farm.

Upon learning about the incident, Forest Section Officer Premsagar and FBO Sharath Reddy rushed to the spot. They advised locals not to move around the field and said CCTV cameras would be installed in the vicinity to track the leopard’s movement.

