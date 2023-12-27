Wednesday, Dec 27, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 27 December 23
Watch: Luxury car gutted in fire behind Secretariat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A luxury car caught fire behind the Secretariat building in Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to reports, no one was injured in the incident as the BMW went up in flames near the Mint Compound.

The parked car suddenly went up in flames, and a video of the burning car is now doing the rounds on social media.

Cause of the fire is not yet ascertained. Further details of the incident are awaited.

Watch:

