Watch: Luxury car gutted in fire behind Secretariat in Hyderabad

The parked BMW car suddenly went up in flames, and a video of the burning car is now doing the rounds on social media.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: A luxury car caught fire behind the Secretariat building in Hyderabad on Wednesday. According to reports, no one was injured in the incident as the BMW went up in flames near the Mint Compound.

Cause of the fire is not yet ascertained. Further details of the incident are awaited.

Watch:

#WATCH | Telangana: A car was gutted in fire near the Mint compound in Hyderabad, earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HUzRlF6l9x — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023