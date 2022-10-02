| Watch Man Tries To Kiss King Cobra On Head Gets Bit On The Lip

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:03 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: A video of a man trying to kiss a King cobra on the head but instead getting bit on the lip is insanely going viral on the internet. According to media reports, the man is a snake rescuer from Karnataka.

In the video, the man is seen trying to kiss the snake after rescuing it. However, the snake seemed to be in a grumpy mood as it turned its head back, bit him on the lip and slithered away.

In a horrifying video which has surfaced online, a man from #Karnataka's #Shivamogga was bitten by the #Cobra on the lip when he tried to kiss it. He survived the #SnakeBite.#ViralVideo #Snake pic.twitter.com/d3ge1A5Wx6 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 1, 2022

However, the rescuer reportedly survived the snake bite. The video has surfaced across the internet, with netizens having their opinions divided. While some of them were concerned towards the man, some expressed their disapproval for his actions.

“A much deserved smooch. Never play with wild life !” wrote a user. “A good lesson on the importance of consent,” wrote another. “Get well soon brother,” wrote the third user.

Get well soon brother https://t.co/DiRtKLoc8v — Bharathkumar Reddy (@Bharath15549608) October 2, 2022

A much deserved smooch. Never play with wild life ! — VJ (@vj9496) October 1, 2022

King Cobra is one of the most venomous snakes. The venom of the King Cobra is highly neurotoxic, and a human being can die within 15 minutes of being bitten. The snake is also known to bite several times in a single strike.