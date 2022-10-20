| Watch Monkey Takes A Man Down While He Tries To Hurl Stone

Watch: Monkey takes a man down while he tries to hurl stone

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:33 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Monkeys are known for their mischievous behavior as they try to run away with whatever they can get hold of. They also attack humans and creep into schools, colleges, and hospitals.

One such incident of a monkey that attacked a man is now going viral on social media platforms.

In a video that surfaced online, a couple of days back, a monkey can be seen taking a man down by jumping on him when he tries to hurl a stone at it. After this, the primate runs away from the spot leaving the man surprised.

A user posted the video on his Instagram account named Meemolgy, and since being posted, it has garnered over 200k likes and 5.2 million views.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Ajj pta chl gya bhagwan ram kese jete ravan se.”

“King Kong,” wrote another.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meemlogy (@meemlogy)