Rescuers from Sangareddy travel 434 km to save a monkey stranded in a river

A monkey stranded on the leg of a transmission tower in the middle of River Krishna in Kollapur for 12 days, was rescued by Animal Warriors Conservation Society based out of Ameenpur.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 03:15 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Sangareddy: The Ameenpur-based Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) took up what could be one of the longest rescue operations, considering the distance, to save a monkey that was stranded on the leg of a transmission tower in the middle of River Krishna in Kollapur of Nagarkurnool district for the last 12 days.

The monkey was starving, but could not swim ashore since the river was in spate due to heavy rains upstream at Chennapalle village in Kollapur. The AWCS team, comprising four volunteers, traveled 217 km one way to reach there and rescue the monkey. On the way back, the team rescued five Rose Ringed parakeets that were trapped in a fencing mesh installed by a farmer to protect his field near Kollapur and a little later, they rescued another monkey, which was injured and its sight damaged. The second monkey was brought to Hyderabad, where they handed him over to the Nehru Zoological Park, making the to and fro journey of 434 km a quite eventful one.

As for the first monkey, AWCS founder Pradeep Nair told Telangana Today that local fishermen, who saw the simian stranded on the concrete leg of the transmission tower in the river, had called the Society around 11 am on Saturday, asking whether they could rescue the little one. The fishermen, when the team reached the spot by 6 pm on Saturday, also took them to the tower on their boat. After managing to catch the monkey, the team brought him ashore and fed him before letting him go into the wild.

The team, comprising Chetan, Sanjib Das, Romen Das and Arun Das, are happy that they could rescue different animals and birds in trouble during the journey from their rehabilitation centre in Ameenpur of Sangareddy to Kollapur of Nagarkurnool.