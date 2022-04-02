Watch: Possible meteor shower enthrals people on Telangana-Maharashtra border

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:54 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Mancherial: People living in certain parts of the district and Gadchiroli district of neighboring Maharashtra claimed that they watched rare shower of a meteors on Saturday night. A video clip of the shower on Ugadi festival day went viral on social media platforms.

Dwellers of Wankidi, Gadchiroli, Sironcha and Kotapalli said that they were surprised to have sighting of the meteor shower in the sky between 8 pm and 9 pm. People were speaking in Hindi in the clips which were widely shared on WhatsApp and Facebook. People termed it as miracle happened on Ugadi festival after quite a long time.

