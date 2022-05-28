Watch: Rashmika Mandanna gets brutally trolled for black high-slit dress

Hyderabad: South actor Rashmika Mandanna is making her way to the Hindi film industry – one project at a time. The actor, who is set to be seen with actor Siddharth Malhotra in ‘Mission Majnu’, was one of the attendees of Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in Mumbai. However, more than her presence in the event, it was her dress that caught the attention of the netizens leading to a brutal troll of the actor.

The ‘Pushpa’ actor was seen wearing a black open slit net dress accessorised with diamond earrings and stilettos. Although the dress looked all sassy, it looks like the diva was quite uncomfortable wearing it.

In a video that is currently going viral, Rashmika is seen posing for the paparazzi and then walking towards the entrance stairs. However, the actor tried to cover her thighs by pulling the net while getting on to the stairs. This action caught the attention of many on the internet who then trolled the actor for torturing herself with such uncomfortable outfits.

The video was uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Having watched the video, several social media users wrote “she looks so uncomfortable.” “Highly uncomfortable,” wrote another. “Why did she wear that dress if she was so uncomfortable,” quizzed another Instagram user. “why to even wear when to be so uncomfortable in.. why,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, actor Vijay Deverakonda also marked his presence at the bash. He looked suave in a black pantsuit.