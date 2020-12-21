Watch: Rice ATM for the needy Ramu Dosapati, an MBA grad, came up with the 24/7 facility which provides a ration kit which contains rice and a few other grocery items. AddThis Sharing ButtonsShare to FacebookFacebook Share to TwitterTwitter Share to LinkedInLinkedIn Share to WhatsAppWhatsApp Share to MessengerMessenger Share to TelegramTelegram By TelanganaToday | Published: 21st Dec 2020 8:21 pm It’s been more than 250 days of continuous service, with at least 25,000 families benefiting from the initiative. — Photo: Surya Sridhar