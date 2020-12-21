Watch: Rice ATM for the needy

Ramu Dosapati, an MBA grad, came up with the 24/7 facility which provides a ration kit which contains rice and a few other grocery items.

By   |  Published: 21st Dec 2020  8:21 pm
It’s been more than 250 days of continuous service, with at least 25,000 families benefiting from the initiative. — Photo: Surya Sridhar





Related Videos

Watch: Tiger sightings in Telangana, a healthy sign

Watch: Pandemic brews trouble for Irani cafes in Hyderabad

Watch: Meet Hyderabad’s male belly dancer