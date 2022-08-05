Watch: Russian man weds Ukrainian woman as per Hindu rituals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:12 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: A war might be tearing both their countries apart, but a Russian man and a Ukrainian woman have proved that nothing can come in between true love.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Sergei Novikov, a Russian national tied the knot with his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Dharamshala on August 2. pic.twitter.com/0akwm2ggWr — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Sergei Novikov, a Russian national, tied the knot with his Ukrainian partner Elona Bramoka, in a temple in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on August 2. The much-in-love couple, who got married as per Hindu rituals, has taken the Internet world by storm.

The newlyweds have reportedly been dating for the past two years and have been residing in Dharamshala.

The wedding video of the couple shared by news agency ANI shows them doing the sacred pheras while wearing traditional Indian clothes. We can see a pandit chanting mantras as locals came in full attendance at the wedding.

“Made my day,” commented a Twitterati under the video. “Congratulations Sergei and Elona! The best that can happen to anyone has happened to you. You are in love and married. My best wishes for a long lovely married life to both of you,” commented another person.

