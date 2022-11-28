Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams 7 sixes in an over

Ruturaj squeezed 43 runs from the penultimate over bowled by the Uttar Pradesh spinner Shiva Singh. Ruturaj smashed Shiva Singh for seven sixes in a row as the fifth ball of the over turned out to be a no-ball.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Hyderabad: Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hit 7 sixes in an over against Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He achieved the feat in the penultimate over of the quarter-final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

He squeezed 43 runs from the penultimate over bowled by the Uttar Pradesh spinner Shiva Singh. Ruturaj smashed Shiva Singh for seven sixes in a row as the fifth ball of the over turned out to be a no-ball.

His unbeaten knock of 220 off 159 balls helped his team Maharashtra to post a huge total of 330 runs on the scoreboard. The right-handed batsman, whose innings was laced with 16 sixes and 10 fours, became the first Indian batsman to score 43 runs in an over in domestic cricket. The 25-year-old also became the first player from Maharashtra to score a double century in List A cricket.

Ruturaj made his ODI debut on October 6, 2022, and his T20I debut on July 28, 2021. BCCI took to Twitter to share the video on its official Twitter handle.

Watch it here: