Watch: Students bid tearful adieu to their favourite teacher in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 07:55 PM

Hyderabad: Students of the Government Primary School in Vavikole village, Dindi Mandal, Nalgonda district, bid an emotional and tearful adieu to their favourite teacher on his transfer.

Teacher Balaraju, who taught children of primary school students for the last nine years, was recently transferred in the ongoing general transfers taken up by the School Education department.

The news of their beloved teacher Balaraju’s transfer to a different school shocked the students who wept bitterly and seeing them, even Balaraju couldn’t control his emotions.

The video of students crying on Tuesday went viral on social media.

In the video, the teacher is heard telling his students to take care of themselves and study well. The teacher also dined with students.

Known for his dedication to the teaching profession, Balaraju was more than just a teacher to his students. For nearly a decade, he nurtured young minds besides creating a classroom environment where every child felt loved.