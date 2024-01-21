| Are Rajinath And Nelson Pairing Again For Jailer 2 Check Details Inside

Speculation mounts as reports hint at Rajinath and Nelson teaming up for ‘Jailer 2’

Fans eagerly flocked to theatres, resulting in record-breaking collections, showcasing Rajinikanth's star power.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 January 2024, 06:55 PM

Hyderabad: Rajinikanth, in collaboration with director Nelson Dilikumar, delivered the blockbuster film ‘Jailer,’ which received a positive response from audiences.

Reports suggest that the actor and director may join forces once again for the sequel, ‘Jailer 2.’

It appears that Nelson has already begun the script work for the anticipated sequel, although there is no official confirmation yet.

Since the news surfaced, expectations among fans have soared.

The superstar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Vettaiyan,’ directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration!