Watch: Sunrisers Hyderabad players groove to Arabic Kuthu beats

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:52 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: After winning a match against Gujarat Titans hands down, SRH players were seen breaking a leg to the trending track Arabic Kuttu.

In a video posted by Sunriser’s official instagram handle; Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Jagadeesha Suchith were seen dancing to the beats with bright smiles.

Chennai based Washington Sundar who skipped the last match due to an injury was spotted taking the lead dancer’s place dancing to this famous Tamil song.

The song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Beast’ has been a trending track all over social media platforms for a few days now. Released on February 14, it became the most-viewed and liked South Indian song within 24 hours. The song has now crossed more than 200 million views.

The track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who also sang the track with Jonita Gandhi, while the lyrics for the track were written by Sivakarthikeyan. Sunrisers Hyderabad will next clash with Kolkata Knight Riders tomorrow.

