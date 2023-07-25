Watch: Two men spotted drinking alcohol in Traffic Police Booth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: In a recent incident at a junction in Hitech City, Madhapur, two men were spotted engaging in alcohol consumption inside a Traffic Police booth. The incident came to light when a passerby captured the scene on camera.

In the footage, the two men were seen holding liquor bottles while seated inside the booth, which is located opposite Cyber Towers.

The duo seemed to be having a cheerful conversation while indulging in daytime drinking at a public place, choosing a police set-up as the location for their activities.

Man 1: Truth or Dare.

Man 2: Dare

Man 1: Can you commit a crime in an iconic place in #Hyderabad and still get away?

Man 2: Hold my beer…Chalo aaj kuch toofani karte hain. 👇 #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/88YUgPzuX4 — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 25, 2023

The video of this incident has gone viral on social media platforms. Many concerned citizens are urging the Hyderabad Police to take swift and appropriate action against the individuals involved.