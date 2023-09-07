Watch: Two women engage in brawl inside Delhi Metro

Despite the advisory, it appears that people in Delhi have once again ignored it, as another viral video has gained traction on various social media platforms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:20 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: The Delhi Metro has been grabbing eyeballs for all the wrong reasons. Instances of couples getting cozy with each other, passengers making social media content, and filming videos inside metro have sparked debate among the public. Amid all these happenings, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has recently issued an advisory asking people not to engage in any activity that causes trouble to co-passengers.

Despite the advisory, it appears that people in Delhi have once again ignored it, as another viral video has gained traction on various social media platforms.

In the video, one can see two women, one wearing black traditional attire and the other in yellow, having a strong argument inside the train. Even though a policewoman and onlookers tried to help, the woman in black said firmly, “My father is a judge, and I won’t let you go.” The other woman insisted she hadn’t done anything wrong.

Even after the woman in yellow tried to pacify the situation, the woman in black kept threatening the former.

Finally, the ugly brawl came to an end when the policewoman asked them to leave the train when it stopped at a station.

The viral video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by a user named ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh.’

Watch it here:

Kalesh inside delhi metro b/w Two woman, a lady cop interfere 🫡 pic.twitter.com/zlQ7gUyZ2F — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 2, 2023