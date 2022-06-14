Watch: Viral video of man mixing pan masala with Maggi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:00 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: We have seen fried ice cream, Nutella biryani, Maggi milkshake, and whatnot. In recent times, bizarre food combinations have been trending across social media platforms with some interested to try them and most cringing at the mere sight.

Joining the bizarre food combinations list is mixing Maggi with pan masala. In a video shared by one Rohit Chouhan, he is seen sprinkling Vimal Pan Masala over a small plate of cooked Maggi. Seated on a bike the man mixes the ingredients and continues to eat it.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Dane Danee me kesar ka dam (sic)” the famous tagline of the pan masala brand which is endorsed by actors Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

The video has garnered over 74.7 K views on the platform with scores of people expressing disgust over the man’s attempt to spoil the taste of their ‘beloved maggi’.

“what a gutka man (sic)” wrote a user. “Its so dangerous, direct consumption leads to death, it’s not joke (sic) ” wrote another. One user who seemed extremely unhappy with this experiment, wrote, “Maggi kharab kardiya isne”.

As if pan masala maggi was not enough, the user posted another video a few days later. This time it was pan masala on kulfi.

