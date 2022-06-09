Ways to organise your study space for effective prep

By Epsita Gunti Published: 9 June 22

Hyderabad: Preparing for competitive exams demands several hours of studying daily. Most students sit at their study desks for hours together. This makes having a suitable study environment all the more important. Read along to know ways to organise your study space for optimum productivity.

Lighting and temperature

Not everybody gives much importance to the lights in their study space and the room temperature, but these both can severely affect your mood. Make sure you are seated in a well-lit place, ideally near a window, and experiment with room temperatures to understand what suits you.

Minimal Distraction

If you are studying at home or somewhere you share space with others, distractions are bound to be there. Find a room that is used less often and make sure to alert others before you begin studying to avoid them disturbing you. Keep gadgets away and lock the doors.

Organising study materials

Having enough storage to keep your stationery and books is a must. Try colour coordinating books of the same subject before placing them on shelves and name folders to have it easy later. Make sure to have a pencil holder on your desk.

Declutter

After hours of studying, it is normal to have a messy desk. As painstaking as it may be, it is best to de-clutter your study desk from time to time. There are high chances of you procrastinating and not clearing the mess which will impact your study schedule.

Motivational Quotes

As cliché as it may sound, having a motivational quote stuck near your study desk always works. Find a quote that resonates with you and stick it on a wall near your desk. You can also stick pictures of personalities that inspire you.

Find the perfect chair

There’s a lot of hype around finding a perfect desk. But finding a comfortable chair is more important. Sit on all the chairs you have for long duration and choose the one you want. High-back chairs with neck support are highly recommended. Place a pillow for back support.