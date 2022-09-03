Hyderabad: Psychologist in prison for turning ‘motivational quotes’ into sex chats

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

(Representational Image) A 42-year-old psychologist, who took counseling slightly personal and began sending motivational quotes to girl students, and slowly turned those into sex chats, was arrested by the Hyderabad She Teams

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old psychologist, who took counseling slightly personal and began sending motivational quotes to girl students, and slowly turned those into sex chats, was arrested by the Hyderabad She Teams, with a court later sentencing him to 16 days of imprisonment.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime and SIT) AR Srinivas, who is also in-charge of the Hyderabad She Teams, said BP Nagesh, a psychologist from Eepur of Guntur district, was staying in Madhapur and conducting counseling classes in many popular colleges in the city as a guest faculty.

“During the classes, he gave his number to students saying he would send motivational quotes and that those who were interested should message him. Whenever any girl student or woman faculty contacted him, he harassed them by trying to have sex chats with them,” Srinivas said.

The episode came to light when some female students, who came to know about the She Teams through recent awareness programmes conducted in their colleges, contacted the Hyderabad She Team. The She Team, keeping details of the students confidential, took Nagesh into custody and produced him before the Nampally court after the investigation.

“After carefully examining the details of the case, the Third Special Judge sentenced him to 16 days of imprisonment along with a fine,” Srinivas said.

The senior official also had a word of caution, stating that ‘great care should be taken by schools and colleges while inviting guest faculty from outside’.

“They should be selected only after assessing their behavior and informing them of the rules to be followed. A close eye should be kept on class room proceedings. One should also know the opinion of the students from time to time. In case of any issues, please contact the SHE team immediately,” he added.

How to contact She Teams:

• WhatsApp: 91 94906 16555

• Dial 100

• Hawkeye Mobile App

• Email:hydsheteam@gmail.com

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hyderabadpolice, https://www.facebook.com/sheteamhyd

• Twitter: @hydcitypolice, @hydsheteam