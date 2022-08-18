We Hub launches new cohort for girl students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: WE HUB launched its second cohort of the ‘GIRLS IN STE(A)M (Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics)’ programme. The eight-week module enables girls aged 13-17 to explore entrepreneurship. They get hands-on learning in robotics, 3D designs and printing, Ham radio, automation, aeromodelling, and data science. About 600 students from 20 schools are part of this cohort.

Women make up nearly 43 per cent of the total graduates but constitute just 14 per cent of scientists, engineers, and technologists in research development institutions and universities. Therefore, it is imperative to work towards breaking gender stereotypes. The Girls in STE(A)M programme of WE HUB is a means to create an inclusive economy when it comes to technology and innovation,” said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“We have noticed that the number of women entering into technological entrepreneurship is minimal. This has led us to strategies a mechanism that cultivates STE(A)M skills and mindset among young girls,” said Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE HUB.