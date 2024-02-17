Teacher suspended for misbehaving with girl students in Nirmal

As per the order, the teacher K Sagar was suspended for misbehaving with girl students, based on a preliminary report submitted by District Welfare Officer and Mandal Educational Officer who probed into allegations leveled by the students against the teacher.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 05:13 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: A physical education teacher of a government high school was suspended on charges of misbehaving with girl students, while a show-cause notice was served to the school headmaster for dereliction of duties at Palsi village in Kubheer mandal by District Educational Officer Dr A Ravinder Reddy here on Saturday.

As per the order, the teacher K Sagar was suspended for misbehaving with girl students, based on a preliminary report submitted by District Welfare Officer and Mandal Educational Officer who probed into allegations leveled by the students against the teacher. Sagar was under scanner for his bad touches and abusing students using filthy language.

The show-cause notice was issued to the school’s headmaster, Suresh, asking as to why action was not initiated against Sagar.

A report was sent to the Regional Joint Director of the education department for further action against him.