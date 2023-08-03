WE Hub’s facilitation centre to come up in OU

3 August 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University and WE Hub are planning to collaborate to set up a one-stop facilitation centre, serving as an extension of WE Hub, on the university campus. Both the institutions are also keen on curating and executing programmes specially designed for women students in the OU campus, constituent and affiliated colleges.

On Thursday, OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder, Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana, and WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula also held preliminary talks on the collaboration between both institutions to explore the granting host institution status, which is aimed at facilitating creation of funding avenues. They discussed in detail the finer nuances of collaboration, its implications for both OU and WE Hub in general, and women students – women entrepreneurs in specific.

During the meeting, Deepthi Ravula gave a presentation detailing their growth and achievements from inception to the present. She underlined the importance of enabling women in the field of entrepreneurship. She lauded the rich legacy of OU’s contribution in the field of education.

The OU VC said the university would associate with the initiatives of WE Hub for further increase the enrollment of women students in higher education in the university.

OU officials Prof. B. Reddya Naik, Prof. P Naveen Kumar, Prof. GB Reddy, Prof. E Vidyasagar, Prof. Sandeeptha, Prof. Vijaya Lakshmi, Prof. Srinagesh, and Prof. Rajendra Naik, and WE Hub partnerships director Srujna, students vertical head Taj and social impact and entrepreneurship director Jahid Akhter Sheikh also took part in the meeting.