We still have lot of work to do: Formula E CEO ahead of Hyderabad race

Speaking ahead of the Formula E double header in Saudi Arabia, Reigle expressed confidence in local promoters of the Hyderabad event.

By PTI Published Date - 05:17 PM, Fri - 27 January 23

New Delhi: “We are a few weeks out and there is a lot of work to do but we will overcome the obstacles,” Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle said about the Hyderabad round of the all-electric racing series on February 11.

Speaking to PTI ahead of the Formula E double header in Saudi Arabia, Reigle expressed confidence in local promoters of the Hyderabad event — the Telangana government and renewable energy company Greenko, which is also the title sponsor of the race. “We are very excited to be going to Hyderabad. There is no doubt when you go to a new city for the first time there are always big hurdles to overcome anywhere in the world. We are close to the situation,” Reigle said.

“I certainly understand that we are few weeks out and still a lot of work to do. But we have seen that before and part of the Formula E story is to overcome these obstacles,” he added.

Sources on the ground said that the construction of the foot over bridges around the 2.83km circuit is yet to be completed and the work on stands where fans will be seated is also moving at a slow pace. “Inevitably, as you get closer to the event, there is degree of anxiety around of whether all this would come together but we have had a 101 races so far. Hyderabad will be our 104th,” said Reigle, who has the experience of working with iconic football club Manchester United and American football outfit Los Angeles Rams.

Since the championship runs mainly on street circuits, majority of the infrastructure created is temporary. Formula E has signed a four-year deal for the race with local promoters but wants to go well beyond that in a big market like India. “Formula E is unique in the sense that effectively does these pop up race tracks. We build the circuit from scratch and are going through the city streets that requires a lot of government involvement, permits and operational challenges.

“We are working closely with the Telangana government and Greenko. We have confidence.” He also cited the example of Jakarta which successfully hosted its first race last year despite facing serious organisational challenges in the lead up to the event.

“Getting through the first one is an important milestone but it is just not February 11. Our partnership with Hyderabad is long term,” asserted Reigle.

The current calendar has five rounds with double headers but Hyderabad will be a one off race to start with. Reigle said they will consider a double header for Hyderabad in 2024.