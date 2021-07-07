Wear helmets while riding bikes: ASP Sai Chaitanya to forest staff

“As you care for the protection of the trees, you should also care for your lives,” he said

Mulugu: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Potharaju Sai Chaitanya urged forest officers and staff to wear helmets and ride bikes. “As you care for the protection of the trees, you should also care for your lives. You must wear the helmets to protect your lives during the accidents,” he said and appealed to the District Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Kumar Shetty to take steps to see that every forester must wear the helmet. He also handed over a helmet to the DFO at the latter’s office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Potharaju said that officers who regularly ride bikes as a part of their job were prone to unforeseen accidents and added that wearing a helmet as a protective shield would help them to protect their lives. Responding to this, DFO Pradeep Kumar Shetty assured that he would take initiative to ensure wearing helmets among the forest staff.

