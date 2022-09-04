Week long ‘Swacch Gurukul’ from Monday: Warangal RCO

Warangal District Collector Dr B Gopi releasing the posters related to Swacch Gurukul.

Warangal: As a part of the ‘Swacch Gurukul’ drive taken up by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Education Society (TSWREIS), Swacch Gurukul progarmme will be held in all the 19 TSWRS/Junior Colleges and three TSWR Degree Colleges in Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts from Monday to Sunday (Sept 4 to 11).

In a press note here on Sunday, Regional Coordinating Officer (RCO), Warangal Region, S Vidya Rani said that District Collectors, and public representatives and other officials of all the four districts had been briefed about the importance. Posters related to the programme were unveiled.

“ In the wake of the recent heavy rain, there is a possibility of rapid spread of viral fevers such as dengue, typhoid, malaria and diarrhea etc., It became very essential for the residential campuses to be maintained extremely well to prevent viral fevers spread in all the these institutions. This one week drive involves all the stakeholders including the principals, teachers, students, parents, local public representatives, district officials and head office officials,” she said.