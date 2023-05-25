Weekend Guide: Check out what’s happening in Hyderabad this weekend

Here’s a curated list of what all is happening in the city this weekend so that you can make an informed choice

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:42 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Haven’t made plans yet this weekend? Well, from workshops to food walks, here’s a curated list of what all is happening in the Hyderabad this weekend so that you can make an informed choice.

Indoor gardening workshop

Spend a relaxed and mindful evening at this two-hour indoor gardening and wellness workshop. The first part of the workshop focuses on teaching you the basics of indoor gardening. Wellness coach Vijeta Uppal from Melbourne leads the “Breath with Nature” segment during the latter part of the session.

When: May 27, 5 pm onwards

Where: Paudhe Se Yaari, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Telugu comedy carnival

Don’t miss out on this epic night as you watch the much talented Telugu comedians hitting the stage, cracking side-splitting jokes, and serving up the best belly laughs you’ve ever had with a whole lot of Telugu swag.

When: May 27, 8.30 pm onwards

Where: The Hashtag café, Kukatpally

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Hyderabad Food Walk

The Deccan Archive is organising the ‘Big Fat Hyderabadi Food Walk’ between the Nampally and Mallepally stretch, to share the stories behind the best food joints in the area.

When: May 26, 6.30 pm – 10 pm

Where: Between Nampally and Mallepally

Registrations: The Deccan Archive website

Photography workshop

Learn the basics of photography with Santhosh Kasturi at these two-hour photography workshops conducted in the city during day and night for around three months.

When: May 27 to August 26, 7 am and 7 pm

Where: Necklace Road

Registrations: Available on Book My Show

Summer pool party

Have a gala time with your loved ones at this ‘Flow and Grow’ summer pool party. Apart from the pool, good food, and groovy music, the event enthrals visitors with live barbecue, wine tasting and a flea market.

When: May 28, 12-8 pm

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

String art workshop

Spend a therapeutic afternoon while you indulge in learning a lot of details and techniques of how to string while creating layers. The workshop also teaches you the history and basics of string art, using different patterns and filling in with strings, getting the curves right, and much more.

When: May 28, 2.30 pm – 5.30 pm

Where: Aaromalé, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Also Read Weekend guide: Here are a few activities to indulge in the city this weekend