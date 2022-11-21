Western Marsh Harrier, rare migratory bird photographed in forests of Adilabad

Published Date - 07:26 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Western Marsh Harrier photographed by Lingampalli Krishna in the forests of Undam village in Thalamadugu mandal on Sunday.

Adilabad: Lingampalli Krishna, a passionate wildlife photographer from Adilabad, has clicked a Western Marsh Harrier, a migratory bird rarely seen in these parts of the district, in the forests of Undam village in Thalamadugu mandal on Sunday. The finding has cheered the authorities of the Forest department and nature lovers in the district.

“I managed to click the photograph of the raptor after waiting for three hours, when I was birding in the forests of the village. It inhabits freshwater and brackish wetlands and nearby grasslands and farmlands. It feeds on small mammals, birds, reptiles, frogs and insects. Authorities of the forest department told me that it rarely migrates to the region,” Krishna told ‘Telangana Today’.

According to the self-trained 46-year old lensman, the raptor is distributed in Asia, Indian Subcontinent, Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia. It might have migrated to Adilabad to winter in the forests of Adilabad.

To his credit, the hair-dresser turned wildlife photographer has earlier spotted birds like the stubby tailed Indian pitta or Pitta brachyuran, locally known as Ponnaki pitta in the forests of Kosai on May 24. He also spotted a rare short-toed serpentine eagle in the dense forests of remote Kosai on April 15.

He has photographed around 100 various bird species including oriental honey buzzard, black winged kite, crested hawk-eagle, black kite, changeable hawk-eagle, white-eye buzzard and shikra in the forests of Adilabad in the recent past.