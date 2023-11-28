| What Is Outlawed Rat Hole Mining Used In Rescue 41 Of Workers Stuck In Uttarakhand Tunnel

What is outlawed ‘rat-hole mining’ used in rescue of 41 workers stuck in Uttarakhand tunnel?

The rat-hole mining method, which was largely used in the Northeastern State of Meghalaya, was banned in 2014 by the National Green Tribunal for being unscientific.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:38 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: An outlawed mining process, banned for being unsafe, has come in handy in the rescue of 41 workers trapped inside a tunnel in Uttarakhand. The process has been put to use after high-tech imported machinery proved to be unsuccessful in the operation.

The mining process had commenced on Sunday after the 25-tonne American auger machine failed to make a breakthrough in the last leg of the operation.

What is rat-hole mining?

Rat-hole mining is a method used by miners to extract coal by digging narrow pits which are usually not more than 4-feet-wide. The term “rat-hole” refers to the narrow pits dug into the ground, which are typically just enough for a person to descend into it and extract coal.

Miners, once the pits are dug, descend into it using ropes or bamboo ladders to reach the coal. The coal is then extracted manually using tools such as shovels and baskets.

The other type of rat-hole mining is called “box-cutting”. In this method, rectangular openings are made through which vertical pits are dug. Once the coal seam is found, rat-hole sized tunnels are dug horizontally through which workers extract coal.

Why is it banned?

The rat-hole mining method, which was largely used in the Northeastern State of Meghalaya, was banned in 2014 by the National Green Tribunal for being unscientific. This practice, however, continues to be rampant.

Rat-hole mining has led to several accidents in the past in the State. 15 men involved in the practice died in 2018 after they got stuck in an illegally dug mine which got flooded. Only two of the bodies could be recovered after the incident.

The mining method poses significant safety and environmental hazards, typically due to the unregulated measures taken by the miners.

While lack of proper safety gear, extraction equipment and proper ventilation are the major safety hazards of rat-hole mining, this method may lead to land degradation, water pollution and deforestation which are hazardous for the environment.

Use in the Uttarakhand operation

The illegal process has now come to the rescue of the trapped miners after 12 specialists have been flown from Delhi for the task.

Uttarakhand government has clarified that the two teams which were brought in for the rescue operations were expert in the technique but were not rat-hole miners by professions.