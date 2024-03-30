What is the ‘Click here’ trend on X?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad: In a recent trend on X, formerly known as Twitter, a new meme has emerged, sparking amusement within the online community. The trend involves users sharing images with the caption ‘click here’ and an arrow pointing to the bottom left corner, prompting viewers to click on the ‘ALT Text’ button.

The ALT Text button, an accessibility feature on X, allows users to provide descriptions for images. This feature is particularly crucial for visually challenged users who rely on screen readers to navigate and understand content on the platform.

Across various platforms, including those representing political parties, sports clubs, football teams, and many notable personalities are participating in the trend to convey their messages. For instance, by selecting one of the images, the message read: “Ceasefire in Gaza NOW. Israel is a settler-colonial state. Netanyahu & Biden are genocidal war criminals. Free Palestine.”

Meanwhile, there has been some uproar regarding the use of the meme using the ALT Text feature. Some users have criticized the meme and alleged that it is disrespectful to the visually challenged community. However, some others have also expressed frustration with the trend. Let’s see how long would be the shelf life of the trend.