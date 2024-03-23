Lok Sabha Polls: BRS announces Nalgonda, Bhongir candidates

The BRS president had discussions with the party leaders from the constituencies concerned before announcing their names.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 March 2024, 06:58 PM

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced party nominees for Nalgonda and Bhongir parliamentary constituencies. A BC leader from the backward classes, Kyama Mallesh, and Kancharla Krishna Reddy, will be filing their nomination as the BRS candidates from Bhongir and Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

The BRS president had discussions with the party leaders from the constituencies concerned before announcing their names. With this, the BRS has finalised candidates for 16 of the 17 parliamentary constituencies so far in the State. Chandrashekhar Rao is yet to take a decision in respect of Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency.

Also Read BRS announces Padma Rao as Secunderabad LS candidate

He had already decided to field RS Praveen Kumar from Nagarkurnool, Venkatrami Reddy from Medak, Manne Srinivas Reddy from Mahbubnagar, B Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar from Peddapally, Gali Anil Kumar from Zaheerabad, Nama Nageshwar Rao from Khammam, Kasani Gyaneshwar Mudiraj from Chevella, Maloth Kavitha from Mahabubabad, Ragidi Lakshma Reddy from Malkajgiri, Atram Sakku from Adilabad, Bajireddy Govardhan from Nizamabad and Kadiyam Kavya from Warangal.