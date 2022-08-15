What makes you pee…

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the previous articles that focused the excretory system of living beings.

MICTURITION

• Urine formed by the nephrons is ultimately carried to the urinary bladder where it is stored till a voluntary signal is given by the central nervous system (CNS).

• This signal is initiated by the stretching of the urinary bladder as it gets filled with urine.

• In response, the stretch receptors on the walls of the bladder send signals to the CNS.

• The CNS passes on motor messages to initiate the contraction of smooth muscles of the bladder and simultaneous relaxation of the urethral sphincter causing the release of urine.

• The process of release of urine is called micturition and the neural mechanisms causing it is called the micturition reflex.

• An adult human excretes, on an average, 1 to 1.5 litres of urine per day.

• The urine formed is a light yellow coloured watery fluid which is slightly acidic (pH-6.0) and has a characteristic odour.

• On an average, 25-30 gm of urea is excreted out per day.

• Various conditions can affect the characteristics of urine.

• Analysis of urine helps in clinical diagnosis of many metabolic disorders as well as malfunctioning of the kidney. For example, presence of glucose (Glycosuria) and ketone bodies (Ketonuria) in urine are indicative of diabetes mellitus.

Role of other organs in excretion

• Other than the kidneys, lungs, liver and skin also help in the elimination of excretory wastes.

• Our lungs remove large amounts of CO2 (approximately 200mL/ minute) and also significant quantities of water every day.

• Liver, the largest gland in our body, secretes bile-containing substances like bilirubin, biliverdin, cholesterol, degraded steroid hormones, vitamins and drugs. Most of these substances ultimately pass out alongwith digestive wastes.

• The sweat and sebaceous glands in the skin can eliminate certain substances through their secretions.

• Sweat produced by the sweat glands is a watery fluid containing NaCl, small amounts of urea, lactic acid, etc.

• Though the primary function of sweat is to facilitate a cooling effect on the body surface, it also helps in the removal of some of the wastes mentioned above.

• Sebaceous glands eliminate certain substances like sterols, hydrocarbons and waxes through sebum. This secretion provides a protective oily covering for the skin.

•Small amounts of nitrogenous wastes eliminated through saliva.