What you should know about CCTV storage solutions

By B. Krishna Mohan Published: Updated On - 05:19 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: CCTV camera resolutions are getting better. The new generation cameras generate richer videos and need far more storage than their analog predecessors did. Western Digital Senior Director Khalid Wani highlights the points to be considered while buying CCTV storage solutions.

Write cycles

Video surveillance workloads are different from traditional IT workloads. A standard computer hard disk drive (HDD) is designed to read, write, and transfer data. On the other hand, a surveillance drive is designed to focus mainly on writing data to the drive. Users tend to check the recorded video based on certain incidents happening.

Quality and quantity of data

A network video recorder (NVR) encodes and processes data on the camera before transmitting it to the recorder for storage and remote viewing. It connects to an IP camera system over an Ethernet or a Wi-Fi connection. When image quality is a priority, investing in an NVR that supports a higher resolution of video is critical. Additionally, HDD capacity also plays a key role in defining the quantity and quality of data that an NVR can store. High-capacity drives up to 22TB are available.

Local storage

As the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications and 4K video rise in adoption, they are driving the demand for storage to hold increasing amounts of data on the camera. Edge storage offers high-performance and can provide real-time analysis of data. It becomes critical for backing up a connection to the cloud or if there is a drop in network availability. There are micro SD cards with storage capacity up to 1TB.

Multiple video storage levels

Storage chosen depends on the use case, camera types and number of cameras installed. Now they record video continuously in 1080p (HD). 4K-compliant cameras are projected to account for 24% of all network cameras shipped by 2023. So, CCTV or surveillance cameras will generate even more data in future. Multiple storage tiers can help manage data. For deeper insights, massive data should be moved to the cloud. Artificial intelligence and deep learning need thousands of hours of training video, and petabytes.