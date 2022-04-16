What’s the role of NHRC?

Hyderabad: This article focusing on National Human Rights Commission is part of the series that deals with Constitutional and Statutory bodies.

National Human Rights Commission

Appointment: NHRC is appointed by the President on the recommendation of a six-member committee comprising Prime Minister as head of the committee, Speaker of Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, union Home Minister, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha and the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

The NHRC is a multi-member body, which consists of a Chairman and seven other members. Out of the seven members, three are ex-officio members. A Chairperson, who has been a Chief Justice of India or a Judge of the Supreme Court, one member who is, or has been, a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, one member who is, or has been, the Chief Justice of a High Court.

Three Members, out of which at least one should be a woman to be appointed from amongst persons having knowledge of, or practical experience in, matters relating to human rights.

In addition, the Chairpersons of National Commissions (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Women, Minorities, Backward Classes, Protection of Child Rights) and Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities serve as ex officio members.

The President of India must consult the CJI before appointing the sitting judge of the Supreme Court or the sitting judge of the High Court.

Tenure: Three years or 70 years of age.

To be continued

— By Shikara Academy