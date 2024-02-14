WhatsApp working on two new interesting features

The new feature, if rolled out, will enable users to select their favourite contacts which might appear with a specific chat filter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 06:43 PM

Hyderabad: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on introducing a new feature which will allow users to prioritise their conversations to enhance their control and improve efficiency in their messaging experience.

The new feature, if rolled out, will enable users to select their favourite contacts which might appear with a specific chat filter. This enhancement is designed to make quick calls with selected “favourite contacts” directly from the calls tab.

Recent reports in some sections of the media also suggest that WhatsApp is working on implementing a new feature which will enable sharing of audio and video during video during video calls when users activate video-sharing feature.

The new feature will be an expansion of the existing screen-sharing feature. Currently the feature only allows users to share non-protected video content with others during video calls.