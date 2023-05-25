WhatsApp is planning to replace phone numbers with usernames

This will make it easier for users to find each other, and it will also make possible to use WhatsApp without sharing a phone number.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is planning to replace phone numbers with usernames. This means that users will be able to choose a unique username for their account, instead of using their phone number. The username will be used to identify the user in the app, and it will be visible to other users. This will make it easier for users to find each other, and it will also make possible to use WhatsApp without sharing a phone number.

The username feature is currently under development, and it is not yet clear when it will be released. This feature will be available within WhatsApp Settings > Profile However, WhatsApp has said that it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.

Here are some of the benefits of using usernames on WhatsApp:

It will be easier to find other users.

You won’t have to share your phone number with everyone.

It will be easier to create a new account.

You can use WhatsApp without a phone number.

If you are interested in using usernames on WhatsApp, you can sign up to be a beta tester. To do this, go to the WhatsApp website and click on the “Become a Beta Tester” button. Once you have signed up, you will receive an update that includes the username feature.