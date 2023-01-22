WhatsApp may soon bring a new feature that lets users share high-quality images

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp may soon allow users to share photos with other contacts in the original quality. A recent report by WABetaInfo, an online website which tracks upcoming features of WhatsApp, suggests that the company is now working on the ability to send photos in original quality.

At present, images shared via WhatsApp get compressed, resulting in grainy photos. As per the report, the messaging app plans to add a new setting icon within the drawing tool header. The new icon will allow users to configure image quality, including their original quality.

The new WhatsApp feature is currently under development and is expected to be rolled out with an update in the future.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to block users within the chat list and from notifications. The app is reportedly adding two new entry points to block users. These two new shortcuts to block users on WhatsApp will make it easier to block unknown contacts without opening their chats.