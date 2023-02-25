Wheelchair donated to PwD in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Kothagudem: Lions Club of Gold Paloncha has lent a helping hand to a person with disability and provided a wheelchair.

At a programme at Paloncha the club president Chatla Srinivas Rao handed over the wheelchair donated by KTPS 6th Phase ADE, Charla Muttiah to the PwD Swarupa. Speaking on the occasion, he said the PwDs should move forward with courage.

Similarly Rs 5000 was donated to Aswapuram Old Age Home in Paloncha with the help of KTPS assistant engineers Manasa and Sahitya. The engineers expressed happiness for participating in Lions Club services.

Lion Club District 320 E chairman Arudra Satyanarayana, its secretary Potru Sathish, board members Roshaiah Chaudhary, Gundapaneni Sathish and Nayeem were present, said a release here on Saturday.