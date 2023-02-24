Kothagudem: Physical aids and assistive devices distributed to PwDs

Physical aids and assistive devices were distributed to persons with disabilities under the aegis of ECIL

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Physical aids and assistive devices distributed to persons with disabilities in Kothagudem on Friday.

Kothagudem: Physical aids and assistive devices were distributed to persons with disabilities (PwDs) under the aegis of Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL).

At a programme here on Friday, MLA V Venkateshwar Rao and district Collector Anudeep Durishetty handed over 741 units of different physical aids and assistive devices worth Rs 40 lakh. ECIL provided the devices as part of its CSR activity.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA lauded the company for lending support to the PwDs. The State government has been extending all possible support and providing facilities to help them live a normal life.

Collector Durishetty informed that the district administration received applications from PwDs seeking physical aids and assistive devices. An exercise was launched six months ago to sort out the applications and 405 eligible persons were selected to hand over the devices.

Municipal chairperson Kapu Sitalakshmi, District Library chairman Dindigala Rajender, women and child welfare officer Lenina, ECIL AGM Munikrishna, its senior medical officer Dr. Vishwanath Reddy and others were present.