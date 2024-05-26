When farmer was a king in Telangana

Under BRS rule, agriculture sector witnessed major transformation in State

26 May 2024

Hyderabad: Prior to 2014, farmer suicides were galore in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. However, once the BRS (then TRS) came to power, a farmer centric approach was adopted, leading to a major transformation in the agriculture sector in Telangana. From 24×7 free power to the agriculture sector to Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, groundbreaking initiatives powered this green revolution in Telangana.

The State emerged as the one of the top producers of paddy. The farm sector output that was a meagre 154 lakh metric tonnes in 2014-15 steadily began rising and more than doubled to reach 362 lakh metric tonnes by 2023.

BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao strongly believed that spending on agriculture was crucial for poverty alleviation in an economy that was predominantly agricultural. And as Chief Minister for nine and a half years, he set an example for other States in this aspect.

The paddy production in the State increased by 342 per cent between 2015-16 and 2022-23 (from 45.71 lakh MT to 202 lakh MT), with Telangana emerging as the second largest contributor to the central procurement.

Cotton production witnessed an increase by 33 per cent, from 18.85 lakh MT in 2015-16 to 25.08 lakh MT by 2023. The BRS regime went for implementation of crop diversification measures, promotion of certified seeds, sustainable water management practices and improvement in agriculture market practices. The State spent over Rs.1,000 crore supporting the farm mechanisation programme.

The special initiative taken up by Chandrashekhar Rao paid rich dividends in reviving fortunes of the farming community. Thanks to progress achieved in agriculture and its allied sectors including livestock and fisheries, the State economy saw a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1 per cent from Rs.76,123 crore in 2014-15 to Rs.2,17,983 crore in 2022-23.

Over Rs.4.5 lakh crore was spent on special initiatives intended for providing farmers with investment support, infrastructure, agriculture extension activity, social security and procurement of farm produce as part of the minimum support operations.

Telangana also emerged as one of the potential states for Oil Palm cultivation that was extended over 68,440 acres. The story of steady growth in the agriculture sector owed much to the special initiatives launched by Chandrashekhar Rao, one of which was the game-changing Rythu Bandhu.

A brainchild of Chandrashekhar Rao, Rythu Bandhu was a groundbreaking investment support scheme for farmers and because of its instant success, it was replicated by the Centre in the form of PM Kisan and also by many other States. Under this initiative, every landholding farmer received Rs.10,000 per acre annually.

The grant provided through Rythu Bandhu acted as a protective shield for farmers, helping them with agricultural expenses. It allowed farmers to purchase essential inputs like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and labour, thereby relieving them from debt burdens and preventing them from falling into the debt trap again.

An equally important initiative was Rythu Bima, which extended life insurance cover for farmers. It provides financial security to their families in case of the farmer’s untimely demise. The benefit reached approximately 2.5 crore people (around 65 lakh families) and crossed Rs.50,000 crore in total payouts till 2023.

The round- the-clock free power supply and waiver of water cess were some of programmes that came to the rescue of the farmers who were enmeshed in a web of misery in the undivided State before 2014. The helping hand extended by the farmers could dramatically bring down the farmer suicides in a big way.

Helpless farmers struggle in a lost kingdom

The farmers’ community in the State is witnessing a backward streak in terms of growth during the first six months of the Congress rule in the State. A majority of them feel they have fallen off the golden perch and are finding the gap between words and deeds of the new government yawning day by day.

Though lavish promises were made to the farmers eyeing their vote bank, the Congress government has so far proved to be low on delivery. The first major failure of the government was in ensuring the timely crop investment support of Rs.5000 per acre which they used to get every crop season under Rythu Bandhu. Farmers all over the State are preparing for the Kharif operations now. Uncertainty still looms large over the Rythu Bharosa assistance of Rs.15,000 per acre the Congress party had promised as crop investment support.

The government was yet to complete the disbursal of the Rabi tranche of Rythu Bandhu. Failing to get timely support from the government, many farmers had to approach private lenders this time to meet their credit needs.

Even as farmers were waiting for the input assistance, the extreme heat, coupled with a drought that led to a severe shortage of water for irrigation hit the standing crops. Crops withered in areas hit by the drought, with farmers staging protests on roads and even setting crops on fire in despair with their pleas for water supply going unheeded. This was followed unseasonal rains wreaking havoc in agricultural fields. There too, farmers had to stage protests demanding compensation.

On the other hand, the power supply system, which used to be 24×7, has lost its sheen with frequent power cuts under rural feeders impacting water supply to standing crops.

The government had promised a loan waiver to the extent of Rs.2 lakh for farmers. The government had also promised assistance for tenant farmers. However, this too has turned out to be mere lip service. This lack of support is impacting farmers’ financial stability and confidence.

The farmers had pinned high hope on the promised offer of Rs.500 per quintal of paddy as bonus. No bonus was implemented for the Rabi farmers, who have handed over 40 lakh tonnes so far as part of paddy procurement operations.

The Rabi crop area has come down by this time by over 5 lakh acres because of the failure of the government to extend irrigation support. Farmers left to their fate are resorting drastic steps. There is a rise in the number of farmer suicides in the State again. Over 200 farmers are reported to have ended their lives by suicide so far.