When Rahul and Mayank came to seek Thalaiva’s advice

Hyderabad: They may be rival captains in the on-going IPL. But the moment Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis took the Chennai Super Kings home with a ten-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab in the IPL match on Sunday, Rahul and opener Mayank Agarwal came near `Thalaiva’ to seek his advice.

In the pictures captured and telecast, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen having discussion with Rahul and Mayank. “Can there be a better person than #MSDhoni to analyse the game. We absolutely love these post-match interactions?’’ the IPL website said in a twitter.

The two pictures have gone viral. For Dhoni it was a big relief after the much-needed win as he faced criticism because the team suffered three straight losses. For Rahul, the Punjab continued to slip in the eight-team table. The team is presently placed eighth with only one win and four losses. Dhoni was all praise for his coach Stephen Fleming.

MS Dhoni was in full praise of their head coach and former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming. “It (persisting with the same team) is something we really bank on. I feel often Fleming doesn’t get the kind of recognition he should. It becomes very difficult when the coach is going in a different direction and the captain is going in another. There can be a bit of confusion,” he said after the match.

