Who is Kamran Razmdjoo and why has he created a buzz in the fashion world?

22 June 22

Kamran Razmdjoo

Kamran Razmdjoo is a Los Angeles-based fashion celebrity stylist. Kamran always had an unwavering inclination toward fashion, so when choosing what to pursue as his career, the choice was obvious. What initially just began as a passion for sharing outfit pictures on Instagram soon turned into a life-changing career for Kamran.

The neutral but unique pieces that Kamran put together drew the attention of numerous men’s fashion pages and Kamran began assisting renowned stylists in the industry. Before too long, he had dazzled a lot of clients with his distinctive style and the ability to assemble statement looks using mostly neutral apparel. Soon enough, high-end celebrities, artists, and athletes all around the world started contacting him to style them for their upcoming events, tours, games, etc. As he gained more fame, he was invited to all kinds of fashion shows in Paris, Europe, and organized some of his own as well.

Currently, Kamran’s clientele consists of some of the most prominent personnelles such as Harsh Kapoor, Barbie Blank, Travis Mills, Maluma, Black Coffee, Shai Alexander, Migos, Tyga, The Chainsmokers, Hami Diallo, Nicole Williams, Tohi, Erfan Paydar and those are just to name a few. He’s worked on numerous red carpet looks and editorial shoots.

Kamran’s talents though aren’t limited to styling alone, he also supports his clientele as a high-end real estate agent as he believes that real estate and styling go hand in hand. In addition, he even has a knack for interior design. Kamran has had some short roles in reality tv shows such as Shahs of Sunset, Wags, and Selling Sunset. And if that’s not enough, this accomplished stylist has co-founded his fashion styling firm that goes by the name of KMSTYL.

We’re excited to see Kamran’s future trajectory and his upcoming projects as he takes on bigger and more high profile roles.