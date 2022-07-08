Why are doors difficult to open in rainy season?

Hyderabad: Wooden doors and windows absorb water in the humid rainy season apart from increasing in their volume and become hard to open or close. If a dry piece of wood is placed in water, it swells and increases its volume. During imbibition, the water molecules get tightly adsorbed and become immobilised.

The wooden door you picked out for your home tied together with a traditional look and function you wanted, and that investment sure has served you well.

Unfortunately, one day you find that the door expanded and it will no longer close smoothly. In that case you don’t have many options to solve the issue but it’s better to have something than nothing. Let’s understand the process first.

Will a swollen door go back to Normal?

Wood expands and contracts as it is exposed to moisture and changes in climate. However, if a door is swollen due to heat or moisture exposure, it is unlikely that it will revert to its original shape.

Let’s say if the door has absorbed water due to exposure to the rain, the moisture may eventually dry out and evaporate, but the structure of the wood fibers can be changed forever.

How to fix a swollen door?

If you’re wondering how to fix a swollen door, you should know that this is not an easy feat. Doors with minimal swelling, which rub against its frame, can be fixed but severe cases leave you no other option other than replacing it.

However, anything beyond the most minimal swelling is not an easy fix. Some doors can’t be fixed at all, and any efforts made to mend them can make matters worse. It is always a good idea to bring in a professional for an opinion before you go through the trouble of trying to fix a swollen door on your own