Vector borne diseases decline in Mancherial, claim officials

The downward trend is being attributed by officials to a slew of measures taken by them

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 16 June 2024, 01:18 PM

Representational image

Mancherial: In a welcoming sign, vector borne diseases (VBD) such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya and Japanese encephalitis are apparently declining in the district. The downward trend is being attributed by officials to a slew of measures taken by them.

As many as 45,489 blood samples were collected to ascertain Malaria cases in 2024 as against 93,794 samples in 2023 and 1,32,279 samples gathered in 2022. However, only three positive cases of Malaria were reported in 2020.

Similarly, the district saw 74 dengue cases in 2023 when compared to 116 cases in 2022 and 118 cases in 2021. The district registered two cases of chikungunya in 2020 and 2019, and three cases in 2018, as per information provided by the officials.

It recorded a single case of Japanese encephalitis in 2019. It did not witness the two diseases from 2021 to 2024.

“Besides creating awareness among the public, village, mandal and sub-centre level rapid response teams were formed to control the VB diseases. The teams are coordinating with various departments to achieve the objective. Breeding checkers were engaged to check breeding of mosquitos. The checkers inspect 100 houses per day. Anti-larva chemicals are being sprayed in water stagnant areas,” In-charge district medical and health officer Dr S Anitha told ‘Telangana Today.’

Likewise, 25,000 high-quality mosquito nets were given to government-run hostels, suspected to be sources of the VB diseases, while 5,000 nets were provided to villages categorised as high-risk zones, as part of measures to contain the epidemic. Camps are being held in a village if the diseases spread. Serious cases are referred to district hospitals.

Every Friday is treated as Dry Day to eradicate mosquitoes in rural parts. Health activists, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers inspect houses to find out if anyone is diagnosed with fever. They inform details of those who are ill and their month-long history with health centres.