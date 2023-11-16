Why could Congress not keep five promises made by Rahul in Karnataka, asks Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao with BRS Zaheerabad candidate K Manik Rao at Haddanuru in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has demanded an explanation from the Congress Party on why it could not keep the five promises made by Rahul Gandhi during the Karnataka election campaign even five months after the Congress formed a government in the neighbouring State.

Addressing a Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Haddanuru village of Nyalkal mandal, just a few kilometres away from the Karnataka border in Zaheerabad constituency on Thursday, Harish Rao said the Congress came to power promising 5-hour electricity supply to the agriculture sector in Karnataka. However, Rao has said that the people in the State could not even charge their mobile phones properly because there was a serious short supply of power. He called upon the people to decide whether they need the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government which has been supplying 24-hour uninterrupted power supply or the Congress government which would push them into the dark.

Rao appealed to voters of Zaheerabad constituency to send BRS candidate K Manik Rao to the Assembly by voting for the car symbol again if they wanted 24-hour power supply. Stating that the Congress government was giving just a Rs.600 pension in Karnataka, Rao sought an explanation of how would Congress give a Rs.4,000 pension here. The Karnataka government was not giving Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi or several other schemes that the BRS government has been implementing here for the past decade.

Harish Rao said they would provide free house sites to poor Lambadas in all the thandas after retaining power. Elaborating on the efforts the BRS government put in for the welfare of tribals, Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had provided podu land pattas to tribals, provided 10 percent reservations to STs besides upgrading thandas into Gram Panchayaths.

Zaheerabad MP BB Patil and others were present.