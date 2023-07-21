Wide spread rains in Telangana brings cheer to major irrigation projects on Godavari

All the major irrigation projects on Godavari have been receiving heavy inflows following wide spread rains

Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: All the major irrigation projects on Godavari have been receiving heavy inflows following wide spread rains in the catchment area for the past three days.

Flood gates of the Link I barrages of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme- Lakshmi, Saraswati and Parvathi have been lifted letting off the flood flows.

The operation of the pump houses in Link–I of the project has also been suspended. Godavari river started coming alive with flood run off from the catchment that was spread over Maharashtra and Chhatisgarh adding to its flows in a big way.

The inflows into the Sriramsagar project are close to one lakh cusecs by this evening. The live storage of the project crossed the 43 TMC mark as against the gross storage capacity of 90 tmc.

The project had an addition of about 8 TMC to its live storage in the past 24 hours. The project authorities who planned to release water to the ayacut by July 25, postponed it in view of heavy rains in the command area.

If the inflows continued in the same volume for the next one week, the project levels would witness substantial improvement, says Chief Engineer, Sudhakar Reddy. The Sripada Yellampalli project is also receiving inflows of over 1.5 lakh cusecs.

The Nizam Sagar project is receiving 36000 cusecs adding more than 3 tmc of water a day to its live storage which touched 7.5 tmc as against the gross storage of 17.80 tmc.

The inflows into lower Manair and Mid Manair are in the order of 12500 cusecs and 9000 cusecs respectively. Kaddam project which is receiving heavy inflows of about 1.5 lakh cusecs is letting off the flood in same volume.