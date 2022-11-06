Will fulfill promises made to people of Munugode: Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:57 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Nalgonda: The victorious TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday said he would fulfill all the promises made to the people of the constituency.

Speaking to the media at the counting center after the declaration of his victory, Prabhakar Reddy said the people had presented victory to him and that he would keep up the confidence shown by the people of Munugode in him. Thanking the people for electing him as MLA once again, Prabhakar Reddy said the people had given a great verdict and stood with the TRS, in the process protecting their self-respect.

Stating that he would work for the development of Munugode under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao, Prabhakar Reddy said each and every one of the poll promises would be kept.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said the victory of Prabhakar Reddy in the by-elections was a result of the united efforts of the party leaders and members. The downfall of BJP had begun from Munugode, he said, adding that the Chief Minister had brought a special recognition to Telangana State in the country within a short span of eight years. With Sunday’s results, the people had expressed their wish that Chandrashekhar Rao should now go ahead to serve the country.

The TRS government was committed to the development of Munugode as promised to the people, he said.