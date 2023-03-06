‘Will mould students for higher education, research’

Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: From pursuing undergraduation at Koti Women’s College to becoming its principal and now the Vice Chancellor of Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam, (Women’s University), Prof M Vijjulatha has come a long way.

Amid a rousing welcome from the University community, Prof Vijjulatha on Monday assumed charge as the first incharge Vice Chancellor of the State’s first Women’s University at the historic Darbar Hall on the campus. In conversation with Yuvraj Akula, she speaks about her journey, new courses and more.

On priorities

There is a plan to establish an entrepreneur and incubation centre, which will help women students from the initial idea stage till setting up a startup.

As part of these efforts, collaboration with TCS and partnership with the T-Hub are in the pipeline. The university will strive to make students industry ready.

The focus will be on starting new courses and students will be trained in personality development, soft and interview skills, and public speaking abilities.

On new courses

Engineering courses in AI & ML, Computer Science and Engineering, BEd and MEd, MPharmacy, BPEd and MPEd courses are being planned from the academic year 2024-25 and an AI lab will be established in collaboration with TCS.

On developmental activities

A classroom complex and a hostel, both having ground plus nine floors, will come up on the campus at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. If Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao gives consent, the foundation stone for the two buildings will be laid by the CM in 10-15 days.

On women empowerment

Students who come to the University are meritorious. They have a lot of vision in what they want to do. Some students want to complete a degree and look for government jobs like teachers and police officers. But we are trying to mould them to go for higher education and pursue research, which is the motto of the institution.

On Darbar Hall

Back then, Darbar Hall was the principal’s room. We never dared enter it as it was like a temple for us. Now, it’s a wonderful experience to be here in the hall.

On affiliation

There will be affiliation authority for the University but at a later stage. All women’s colleges, including residential junior colleges for women, in the State might come under the jurisdiction of the University.

On new campus

The government order makes it clear that the campus in Koti will be the main campus of the University. If there are expansion plans, there is a possibility of a feeder campus at a later stage.