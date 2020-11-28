Will not be soft on those disturbing peace in Hyderabad: KTR

If Hyderabad was disturbed once, Telangana would be disturbed, affecting investments and businesses that come to the State, he said.

Hyderabad: In a strong warning to political leaders who were making provocative statements during the ongoing campaigning for the December 1 GHMC elections, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the government would not be soft on anyone who disturbs the peace and communal harmony in the city.

“We will not let anyone disturb the peace in Hyderabad. We will certainly not be soft in any way. In fact, not only MIM and BJP leaders, even if TRS leaders make some statements and try to disturb the peace, cases will be registered against them,” Rao said here while addressing business personalities from different communities including Agarwal, Maheshwari, Marwari and Gujaratis at a Vibrant Hyderabad programme in the city.

