Will not tolerate police torture anymore: Farmers JAC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Farmers JAC press meet in Hanamkonda on Friday.

Warangal: The leaders of the Farmers Joint Action Committee (JAC) has reiterated its demand of repeal of the GO 80 issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department stating that the government was trying to mislead the farmers stating that it had withdrawn the notification to pool the land along outer ring road (ORR) under the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA). They also warned that they would tolerate the third degree torture by the police in the coming days.

“We are condemning the heinous act of third degree interrogation against three farmers of Perumandlagudem who questioned the Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh over the land pooling. We will not be cowed down by such acts,” they said. Addressing a press conference in Hanamkonda on Friday the JAC chairman Deshineni Hanumantha Rao, convenor Buddhe Peddanna, Bommineni Ravinder Reddy, and victims of the Perumandlagudem issued an ultimatum to the State government to repeal/de-notify the GO permanently within a week.

“We are opposing the pooling of 22,000 acres of the land to do real estate business,” they said and asked how some MLAs had acquired hundreds of acres of the land in the surrounding villages of Greater Warangal city. “They are trying to do plotting in 6.25 crore yards of the land. Even if the whole population buys a plot for each, 69,000 plots will remain unsold,” they said. “We will intensify our agitation, if the government does not repeal the GO aimed at land pooling within one week. We will stop supplying vegetables, milk and essential commodities to the officials, police and politicians after one week,” they declared. They have also shown the health reports of the Perumandlagudem victims who were allegedly beaten by the Inavolu police following the alleged direction of Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh.